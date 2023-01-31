Galway Mountain Rescue aid hypothermic walker on Maumtrasna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mountain Rescue have taken part in an operation to rescue a lost walker suffering from hypothermia – on Maumtrasna Mountain in Co. Mayo.

The solo walker became exhausted and lost in poor weather conditions late yesterday afternoon.

Galway Mountain Rescue worked with Mayo Mountain Resuce and Rescue 118 helicopter – to locate the casulty in fading light.

They were suffering from hypothermia and were unable to walk off the mountain – and were successfully airlifted to Mayo General Hospital.