Galway motorists urged to take extra care due to localised flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists across Galway are being warned to take extra care this morning, due to localised flooding

Both main and rural roads are affected, as the status yellow rain warning in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Donegal and Longford since 10 last night, is just now expiring

In Galway, major floods are reported at Killeen House on the N59 and at McHugh’s pub on the Tuam Road N83

Gardai say Galway motorists need to take extra care, and to go slower, for the next few hours until the floods subside