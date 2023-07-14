Galway motorists urged to take care due to flash flooding in city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway motorists are being urged to take care due to flash flooding across the city and county

The Status yellow rain warning for the country is in place until 7 this evening

In the city, the Flood Street, Spanish Arch and Wolfe Tone Bridge area are flooded

Galway City Council is currently working on the issue, and the area is passable again at the moment

Business owners are worried about their premises, especially with high tide due at 4 o’ clock

Prospect Hill is also badly affected while there are floods at the roundabout in Oranmore near the Maldron Hotel

The City Council has also issued a Prior Warning Notice for Ballyloughane, Grattan Road & Silverstrand Beaches in advance of next sampling date on Monday

These beaches are susceptible to Short Term Pollution events and known to be affected by heavy rainfall.

Bathers are asked to observe the precautions listed in the posters.