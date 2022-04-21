Galway motorists driving over €15m worth of “zombie” cars

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research has revealed that motorists across Galway are driving more than €15m worth of so-called “zombie” cars.

That’s according to a major cross-border analysis of salvaged and written-off vehicles imported into Ireland from the UK.

Zombie vehicles are those brought back to life but not correctly identified as insurance write-offs or ex-salvage.

The analysis carried out by car history check firm MotorCheck.ie found over 39 thousand such vehicles have been imported to Ireland from the UK.

At today’s value, the total worth of these so-called “zombie” cars is €318m, of which Galway accounts for at least €15m.

But it’s believed the real figure is much higher, with experts warning the situation presents a potentially serious safety concern and financial liability.

MotorCheck says it’s now more important than ever that dealers and buyers are aware of a vehicles hidden history, before paying well over the fair market value for a potentially dangerous former write-off.

For a limited time, motorists can use MotorCheck.ie to check if their car is one of the identified vehicles free of charge.