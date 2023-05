Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists in Galway clocked up 8,000 penalty points over the course of a year.

Latest CSO figures show Galway had the fourth highest number of notices issued for speeding in 2021, behind Dublin, Cork and Kildare.

8,132 points were issued to Galway drivers for speeding that year, while Dublin had the highest number at 31,000.

In the same year, another 84 notices were issued to Galway drivers of passenger vehicles for failure to wear a seat belt.