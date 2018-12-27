Current track
Galway most at risk of losing properties into the sea

Written by on 27 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the highest number of properties at risk of falling into the sea due to coastal erosion.

A report, commissioned by local authorities, shows that nationally more than 800 properties are potentially at risk of washing away.

In Galway, the figure stands at 263 homes and properties at risk, followed by Louth and Wexford.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the issue of coastal erosion falls between two Government Departments.

