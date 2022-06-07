Galway Minister warns Government will need to look at cost of fuel again as agri-contractors struggle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has warned the Government will have to look at the cost of fuel again.

The East Galway Fianna Fail Minister says she will be raising the matter with her senior Government colleagues as fears increase over the rising cost of living, and the rising cost of agri-fuel.

Deputy Rabbitte says the farm must be protected as contractors face unsustainable fuel costs.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks contractors working on silage are facing a cost of €1500 to only fill the harvester.

He says he fears for the future of many contractors who are key to the wider food security chain.

Minister Anne Rabbitte says measures are needed to protect agri-contractors and farmers.

She backed Deputy Fitzmaurice’s proposal to bring forward single farm payments so that suppliers and contractors can be paid promptly and not at year end.