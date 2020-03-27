Galway Minister warns government flights from Australia are the last chance for Irish people to come home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government organised flights from Australia to Ireland over the coming days will be the last chance for Irish citizens to return home for quite a while.

That’s according to Minister for the Diaspora and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, who says the Department of Foreign Affairs is working around the clock to bring home those stuck abroad due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

There are approximately 1,000 Irish people currently left in Australia with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade chartering several flights from major Australian cities over the next few days.

Flights will depart from Sydney tomorrow Saturday and on Monday, flights from Melbourne will leave tomorrow and Sunday, while a flight from Brisbane has been scheduled to depart on Tuesday.

The fights from Australia are being organised by private travel agent, Hannon Travel and cost over 1,700 euro.

The company can be contacted by emailing [email protected]

Minister Cannon says the flights are the last opportunity for a while for Irish people to return home from Australia.

Elsewhere, Over 130 Irish backpackers and tourists have been stuck in Peru since a state of emergency was declared as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and all borders were closed.

After negotiations between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Peruvian government, diplomatic clearance has now been given for a repatriation flight back to Ireland in the next few days.

Minister Cannon says the Department of Foreign Affairs is working with embassies across the world to get Irish people home as quickly as possible.