Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD, Hildegarde Naughton, has made history by being Ireland’s first woman Head of Delegation to a Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference

Junior Transport Minister Naughton is representing the Government at the tenth review conference in New York.

During the course of her engagements at the UN this week, the Minister will attend a meeting with Ukrainian representatives.

Speaking yesterday, Deputy Naughton highlighted Ireland’s support for Ukraine: