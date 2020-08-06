Galway Minister to push for localised lockdowns as part of reopening strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Minister Anne Rabbitte says serious consideration should be given to proposals to introduce localised lockdowns where necessary.

The Minister of State and Galway East TD argues that introducing regional lockdowns would allow businesses and society to reopen more efficiently.

It comes as the entering of phase four of lifting restrictions has been postponed for the second time and pubs who don’t serve will not now be allowed to reopen until September at the earliest.

