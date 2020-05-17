Galway Minister tells EU conference Covid-19 crisis reflects need for National Broadband Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister is calling for the urgent completion of the National Broadband plan to fully connect the country.

Minister for Digital Development and Galway East TD Sean Canney made the call at a recent EU conference on telecommunications and digital sector video.

Minister Canney informed the meeting that the Irish Government has taken a number of steps to ensure mobile and broadband customers stay connected during the ongoing pandemic.

These include, relaxing mobile data caps for households with no broadband connection, extra educational and health web resources and ensuring customers who have lost their jobs due to pandemic don’t get disconnected.

Minister Canney also spoke of the need for state aid rules on state investment to be revised to help the country reach full connectivity.

He says the Covid crisis has reinforced the need for strong broadband connectivity nationwide…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….