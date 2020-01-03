Galway Minister says sensible planning needed for location of biogas plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister has argued that although biogas is the future, sensible planning is needed for the location of such plants.

Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says silage, slurry and other materials can produce unpleasant odours when transported in their raw form so building plants in towns and villages should be avoided.

He suggests Ireland needs to localise biogas plants at source using state of the art processing methods.

Minister Canney points to other jurisdictions where the plants are located at source of the material and are designed to accommodate local waste – which helps save on transportation costs and cuts carbon emissions.

He says Ireland has plenty of public land available, such as Bord na Mona and Coillte lands, where plants could be located.

