Galway Minister says parents need to make their own decision on indoor dining with kids

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Government Minister says parents need to make their own decision over whether to bring their children into indoor dining settings.

Indoor dining is set to resume sometime before July the 26th if passed into law this week.

The Chief Medical Officer says it’s safer not to bring children into indoor dining services, saying it’s the responsible public health advice.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says parents need to make their own choices.

However, DCU Professor Anthony Staines says the current incidence of COVID-19 in the country makes it unsafe to bring children into indoor settings.