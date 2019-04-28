Galway Minister says N67 realignment works crucial to South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East Junior Minister says the publishing of tenders for a major realignment of the N67 in South Galway is vital to the development of the region.

The works – the second phase of a €6m project – are set to take place along the national secondary road between Ballinderreen and Kinvara.

They’ll involve the widening of the road, installation of cycling and walking paths, the construction of retaining walls and the realignment of seven junctions.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the works will help ensure South Galway gets the most out of the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’.