Galway Minister says cancellation of Apple data centre in Denmark could give Athenry hope

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister says the decision by tech-giant Apple to cancel plans for a major data centre in Denmark brings fresh hope to Athenry.

The centre – which carried an estimated cost of almost one billion dollars – would have Apple’s second in the country.

However, the Denmark plan has now been shelved – and Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says it could offer fresh hope for Athenry.

Apple first secured permission for an €850m data centre in Athenry in late 2016 – but the plan was ultimately abandoned following long-running objections.

In April of this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by local residents against the decision to grant permission.

While Apple had abandoned the project by this point, concerns had been raised about the implications of the case on future data centre projects in Ireland.

Galway East Fine Gael Junior Minister says in light of the cancellation of the project in Denmark, Athenry once again makes sense.