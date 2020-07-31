Galway Minister launches new government water safety website

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Minister has launched a new government water safety website today.

SAFETY-ON-THE-WATER.GOV.IE is designed to help prevent an average of 10 deaths per month from drowning and was launched this morning by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

The resource is a collaboration between a number of groups including the Coast Guard, RNLI and Irish Sailing.

Over the past ten years, 1,200 people have died by drowning, often in cooler water with hidden currents that impair swimming and floating.

