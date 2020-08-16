Galway Minister launches network to involve disabled people in developing legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister has launched a new network which aims to enable people with disabilities to be involved in forming policy and legislation.

Galway East TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte announced the establishment of the Disability Participation and Consultation Network.

Funding is available for organisations representing people with disabilities to become members of the network – while individuals with experience on disability are also invited to take part.

The deadline to apply for membership is the 14th of September.

Minister Rabbitte says the lived experiences of people with disabilities provide vital information for policy-makers.

