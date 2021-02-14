Galway Minister hopeful that a replacement can be found for the AbbVie Site in Knocknacarra

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway West Minister Hildegarde Naughton has said that she is hopeful that a replacement company will be identified for the AbbVie site in Knocknacarra following discussions with the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar.

The pharmaceutical firm announced its intention to cease operations at its Galway plant on Friday with the loss of around 75 jobs at the end of this year.

The company has said it will engage with workers in relation to redeployment opportunities.

The Minister of State at the Dept. of Climate Action and Transport said that she has been in discussions with Minister Varadkar in relation to the future of the IDA site and the need to identify a replacement employer in the area.

The Galway West TD has also been in contact with Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to ensure that welfare supports will be in place for the employees impacted by the closure.