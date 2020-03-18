Galway Minister highlights importance of national parks during coronavirus crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Minister has highlighted the importance of the county’s national parks for the public during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says local amenities such as Coole Park or Knockma woods are important opportunities for families to get out of the house while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Minister Cannon says he has received assurances from the National Parks and Wildlife services that while visitor centres are closed, the parks remain accessible to the public.

He’s says while it’s vital that people act responsible, regular exercise is a significant part of mental and physical well being in what is a very stressful time: