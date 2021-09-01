Galway Minister Flags Concerns On Communication Of Visitor Restrictions To Patients And Their Families

print

Galway’s Junior Minister says she has contacted the Health Minister directly in recent days over her concerns regarding a lack of consistency by hospitals when it comes to explaining visiting restrictions to patients and families.

Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Anne Rabbitte says clear guidance has been given to hospitals on implementing visiting restrictions and the closure of wards but patients have been left confused by the implementation of the guidance by individual hospitals.

The Fianna Fail Minister says if hospitals experience a Covid outbreak and have to introduce restrictions for visitors, this needs to be clearly communicated to patients and their families.

Minister Rabbitte says health authorities should clearly explain why it is necessary to limit visitors to those who are directly affected.