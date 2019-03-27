Galway Minister expresses fresh hopes for Apple data centre in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Junior Minister has expressed fresh hopes for Apple to locate services in Athenry following the announcement of the tech giants new expansion plans.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says Apple’s global storage needs will increase exponentially following their plans to enter the financial, gaming and TV industries.

Apple officially scrapped plans for a 850 million euro data centre in the town last year following delays in the approval process.

