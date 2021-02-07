Galway Minister Confirms vaccination of Galway people over 70 to begin tomorrow week

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The vaccination of people aged over 70 will commence in Galway from February 15, a government minister has confirmed, providing details of the planned rollout for the first time.

Fine Gael TD for Galway West, Minister Hildegarde Naughton, said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme will begin with those aged over 85 in the week starting February 15.

The rollout will then be ramped up based on increased supply and will progress to the age groups 80-84, 75-79 and 70-74 in descending order. Patients will receive two doses of the same vaccine – either Pfizer or Moderna.

Minister Naughton said that the rollout of the vaccine was the “light at the end of the tunnel” for those who have endured the dark days and unprecedented challenges of the past year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has tested the resolve of so many people, none more so than the elderly, who have sacrificed so much to keep themselves and others safe during the past year,” she said.

“I hope that details of the vaccine rollout will serve to remind them that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and the prospect of being reunited with loved ones and reacquainted with normality is near.”

Minister Naughton said that all GP practices with more than 200 patients over 70 will be able to administer the vaccine from their own premises, while a small minority of practices that have fewer than 200 will deliver the vaccine at a separate location or ‘buddy-up’ with another practice.

“GP practices are currently working through their patient lists to calculate the number of vaccines they will require, and preparing a vaccination schedule. They will then contact the eligible patients and invite them to the relevant venue,” explained the Galway West TD.

“Practices will set up a registration area, a refrigeration and reconstitution area, a vaccination area, and an observation area; throughout which mask-wearing and social distancing will be observed.”

There are approximately 490,000 people aged over 70 in the state, almost all of whom are registered with a GP. Around 72,000 of these are over 85 and will be vaccinated in the first phase of the rollout.

Minister Naughton said that GPs will receive further details of the rollout during an Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) webinar on Tuesday.