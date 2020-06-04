Galway Minister calls for Smart Travel Corridor from Galway Airport into the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister and TD is calling for a smart travel project to be implemented between Carnmore and Parkmore that would see a park and bike ride facility at Galway Airport.

Junior Minister and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says the project would feature a dedicated cycle lane connecting the Airport site to Parkmore and then onto the city.

The call comes following the announcement of funding from the Department of Transport and the NTA to rethink current travel infrastructure in the face of life post covid-19.

Minister Cannon says not only would safe cycling infrastructure along the corridor reduce traffic congestion on some of Galway’s busiest roads, but would incorporate daily exercise into commuters daily routine.

He says the project would be a perfect opportunity for both of Galway’s local authorities to collaborate on a cutting edge project.