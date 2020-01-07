Galway Minister calls for review of farming Hardship Grant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is calling for a review of the TB Hardship Grants to help farmers affected by the current TB regime.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the grant must be made available to all farmers, including those who have off-farm incomes.

Minister Canney has raised concerns about the scheme following representations from a number of farmers.

A current EU directive states that every herd must be tested at least once a year but by 2021 this will increase to a mandatory 30 day pre/post movement test unless the animal has been tested in the last six months.

The new rule could mean that farmers wishing to sell animals would have to do so within six months of the annual herd test or else a pre or post movement test must to be carried out.

Fear is growing among farmers that they may have to bear the financial brunt of a second TB test going forward according to Minister Canney.

