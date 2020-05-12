Galway Minister calls for fast tracking of Tuam regeneration fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister has called for regeneration development funding for Tuam to be fast- tracked in order to support local economic recovery and job restoration following the Covid 19 pandemic.

Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon says once the master plan currently under development for the town is complete, concentrated work on recovering from the economic crisis can begin.

The Department of Rural and Community Affairs have allocated €175,000 towards the plan, with funds supporting the commercial, tourism and civic sectors of Tuam.

A public meeting was held in March in the town to allow residents to contribute their views on the development of a masterplan for the town.

Minister Cannon says it’s vital that funding is fast tracked in Tuam if the town is to recover from the economic downturn caused by the Covid 19 lockdown.