Galway Minister believes special schools should be facilitated to reopen as soon as possible

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Minister Anne Rabbitte believes special schools should be facilitated to reopen as soon as possible.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says they must reopen so parents have the choice as to whether they want to send their children back to school or not.

It comes as the re-opening of schools for students with special needs on Thursday is in doubt after a teaching union said it has “grave safety concerns”.

There are calls on the Education Minister Norma Foley to now produce an appropriate education plan for children with special needs.

Talks are to continue today ahead of the proposed re-opening of schools on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Minister Rabbitte told Galway Talks she will contact the Health Minister to find out where teachers will be placed on the vaccination schedule.