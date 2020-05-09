Galway Minister announces €40m support package for charities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister has announced a €40 million national support package for charities and voluntary organisations.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney has announced the funding alongside Rural Development Minster Michael Ring to tackle a financial crisis in the sector as a result of Covid-19.

The package consists of a €35 million Stability Fund for qualifying organisations facing particular difficulties, which have seen their trading or fundraising income drop significantly.

Meanwhile, a €5 million philanthropy fund which will focus on supporting responses to the COVID-19 crisis – such as the need for innovative solutions to evolving challenges.

According to Minister Canney, the measures will prioritise charities and voluntary organisations delivering critical services to older and more vulnerable people.

Independent Minister Canney says many organisations have seen a dramatic fall in income with the loss of fund-raising events and the closure of charity shops.

