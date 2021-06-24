Galway Minister Anne Rabbitte vows to end long-term admissions of under-65s to nursing homes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has vowed to end long-term admissions of under-65s to nursing homes within six months.

The Ombudsman will today call for a date to be set for the practice to finish, when he appears before an Oireachtas committee.

Over 1,300 under-65s live in nursing homes at the moment – and Peter Tyndall is strongly critical of that.

Minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability and Integration Anne Rabbitte says she’s hoping to end the practice very soon.