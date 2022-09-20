Galway milk revenue expected to rise by €33m on last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s milk revenue is estimated to increase by €33 million compared to last year.

However, the Irish Independent reports that if herds are cut, that figure would be greatly reduced:

CSO figures show that in 2021, Galway took in over €93m, while this year the estimated milk revenue is €127m.

But the Farming supplement of the Independent has delved into the impact herd cuts could have on milk returns, if tougher environmental regulations are brought in.

The ICMSA analysis has found that nationwide, herd cuts of 15% on derogation farms could wipe €500 million off farm-gate milk returns.

Meanwhile, the research suggests that if a straight 15 percent cut in cow numbers is implemented in Galway, it would reduce the county’s revenue by €17 million on estimates for next year.