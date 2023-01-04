Galway midwife forced to leave job in Dublin due to cost of renting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway midwife intern says she’s been forced to move back home with her parents due to the cost of renting in Dublin.

Louise Corcoran from Clonfert had been sharing a two-bed apartment with two other nurses at a cost of €2,400 a month.

However the lease ran out in December – and they could not afford the rent increase.

It comes as a recent INMO survey found that two in three nursing graduates are considering moving abroad for work.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Louise said she really wanted to gain experience in Dublin – but it just isn’t financially possible.