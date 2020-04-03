Galway mental health charity offers free remote counselling service for those affected by coronavirus crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway mental health charity is offering free remote counselling services for those struggling with their mental wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis.

Helplink Mental Health is based on the Headford Road and provides accessible, free or low cost mental health services in the west seven days a week.

The offer of 6 free counselling sessions is available to those who have been laid off during the covid-19 crisis, people dealing with gambling, alcohol/drug addiction and those living abroad or who’ve recently returned to Ireland due to the pandemic.

The app which is available on smartphones, laptops and tablets, makes use of an easy-to-use video/phone app for counselling appointments.

CEO of Helplink Mental Health, Lochlann Scott says its a stressful time for Irish people at home and abroad.

