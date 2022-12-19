Galway meeting hears that the government might be tempted to raid teachers pension pots

From Galway Bay Fm newsroom- The ‘slowing down in economic activity might tempt the Government to raid teachers pension pots’.

That’s according to the President of the Retired Secondary Teachers’ Association, Susie Hall, speaking to the Galway branch of the RSTA at a gathering at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill

The Galway RSTA, is made up of teachers that previously served in second level schools in Galway and the surrounding counties.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Susie Hall stressed that parity should be maintained between pension payments to retired teachers, and the salaries paid to serving second level teachers: