Galway medtech secures venture debt financing from European investment bank

Galway based medtech Vivasure Medical Ltd has secured venture debt financing with the European Investment Bank.

The 10 million euro financing will be used by Vivasure to expand research and development of medical devices to provide non-invasive cardiology treatment.

Vivasure has developed non-invasive biodegradable devices to treat cardiology patients with conditions that require vascular surgery.

The firm was founded in 2009 and is located at Parkmore West in the city.

The second long-term EIB financing for an Irish medical technology company was confirmed ahead of a briefing for Irish business leaders today on new innovation financing opportunities supported by the EU Bank.