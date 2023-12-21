Galway Bay FM

21 December 2023

Galway MedTech company receive €1.5 million for device for late-stage cancer patients

A Galway Medtech company has received one point five million euro in a seeded funding round for a device for late-stage cancer patients.

SymPhysis Medical produce a device called ‘rel-eaze’ which deals with fluid in the chest and helps late-stage cancer patients to manage the condition independently.

The money will also support team growth, new jobs in research and development, product engineering and commericalisation and product engineering.

The company will seek an additional four point five million to support the continued development of the device early next year.

