Galway medical scientists set to join strike action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Medical scientists based at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital are set to join strike action later this week.

2,100 medical scientists at hospitals nationwide are to stage a one-day strike on Wednesday.

The stoppage is likely to have a significant impact on blood testing in laboratories between 8am and 8pm.

The decision follows a 20-year dispute over different pay grades for similar work carried out by bio-chemists, as well as career-progression issues.

Spokesperson for the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association Terry Casey, says regrettably, the work stoppage is likely to result in many out-patient cancellations.