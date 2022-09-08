Galway medical consultant to chair national taskforce on recruitment and retention of junior doctors

Galway Bay fm newsroom Galway medical consultant Professor Anthony O’Regan is to chair a national taskforce which will deal with the recruitment and retention of junior doctors.

The taskforce will aimed to address problems with this cohort by improving working conditions for non-consultant hospital doctors.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the first meeting will be held this month, and the taskforce will run for a year.

Professor Anthony O’Regan works as a Consultant Respiratory Physician with the Saolta Hospitals Group which includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiucula Hospitals

The taskforce also includes HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry.

Photo: Courtesy of RCPI