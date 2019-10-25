Galway med-tech firm secures €2.3m funding for heart device

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An NUI Galway based med-tech firm has secured funding of €2.3m for a new device to treat serious heart conditions.

AtriAN Medical will use the investment to conduct human trials of a device to treat Atrial Fibrillation.

The irregular heart-beat of Atrial Fibrillation causes patients to have palpitations, weakness, fatigue and dizziness – and is more likely to lead to strokes.

Current treatment options are limited, with medications effective in just 30 percent of patients.

