Galway med-tech companies to benefit from new GMIT testing facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s med-tech sector is set to benefit from a new state-of-the-art testing facility in GMIT thanks to funding secured by the college.

GMIT’s Enterprise Ireland Medical and Engineering Technology Gateways has secured 840 thousand euro to build the new facility on campus.

The Government funded project, which is expected to open in 2020, will allow researchers to develop the next generation of medical technologies.

The college’s Medical and Engineering Technologies Gateway, known as MET Gateway, focuses on providing cutting-edge, industry focused solutions for organisations across the MedTech, Engineering and Life sciences sectors.

MET Gateway manager Sharon White says the facility will be a centre for research and innovation.