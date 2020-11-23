Galway Mayor writes to political leaders calling for legislation to protect victims of false impersonation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard has written to all the party and group leaders in Dáil Eireann calling for legislation to be introduced to protect people who are falsely impersonated.

Mayor Cubbard is appealing to the TDs to push through a piece of legislation from 2017 which aims to protect people from crimes such as cyber bullying and online harassment.

It comes as Mayor Cubbard has been the victim of false impersonation recently – with an individual or group sending abusive Whatsapp messages from a fake number.

Mayor Cubbard has argued that under the current legislation only Gardaí are protected from such false impersonations.

He has also echoed the calls of Fianna Fail Councillor Mike Crowe for proof of ID to become mandatory when purchasing a mobile electronic device or sim card.

Mayor Cubbard told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, it’s unacceptable that individuals continue to get away with online harassment.