Galway Mayor warns of fake social media accounts set up in his name

Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard is warning the public to be vigilant of fake accounts that are being set up in his name.

Over the last three weeks, roughly 70 people have been contacted by accounts impersonating Mayor Cubbard informing them of fake EU funds.

The scam initially appeared on Instagram, and since then has moved on to Twitter and Facebook; with multiple accounts appearing on each platform.

Members of the public raised the alarm to Mayor Cubbard and he has contacted the Gardai, however, Gardai have informed him there’s very little that can be done bar reporting the accounts to the platform providers.

The scam works by targeting individuals with tailored messages, for example, sports groups are being falsely informed of non-existent EU sports funds that are available.

