Galway Mayor officially turns on Christmas lights at Eyre Square

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard officially switched on the Christmas lights in Eyre Square last night.

The lights were turned on as retailers had reopened their doors for the first day of December trade as Level 5 restrictions were lifted.

Those visiting the city will now see the new lights in Eyre Square from 4pm daily until the New Year.

As part of this year’s arrangement, ‘Lights of Hope’ has been centred on the iconic Galway Hooker monument – to act as a symbol of the hope for a bright future in 2021.

Galway City Council says it has invested over €160,000 in the ‘Christmas in Galway’ experience this year with more lights and Christmas trees to be added across the city in the coming days.

As part of the drive to boost spirits, Galways Hookers will be seen on display in the Claddagh Basin each weekend in the lead up to Christmas.

Christmas shoppers are being reminded to wear a face mask, social distance and continue to comply with the queuing guidelines and directions set out by businesses.