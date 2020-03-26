Galway Mayor offered 5,000 face masks from Chinese city for frontline healthcare workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has been offered five thousand face masks for front line healthcare workers from the Deputy Director of a Chinese city.

Mayor Mike Cubbard was contacted by the official from Enshi, a city that has formed close ties with Galway over recent years.

Enshi recorded 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent months, but it’s understood, all patients have since recovered.

Mayor Cubbard contacted officials to pass on Galway’s regards to the city and its frontline workers as they made their way through the crisis.

On receiving the offer of face masks this week, Mayor Cubbard contacted the CEO of the Saolta Group.

He says the gesture was greatly appreciated at a time when essentials like masks are in great demand…