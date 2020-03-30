Galway Mayor leads drive to fly flags for essential workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard is calling for locals to fly flags to support essential frontline workers as the pandemic continues.

The Fly a Flag campaign is asking the public to hang a flag of their chosing on a pole or out a window of their home to support front line workers and others who are doing their part to keep the country moving.

It come in response to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s recent implementation of further restrictions, asking all non-essential personnel to stay at home or work from home where possible.

Certain sectors are exempt from this list including nurses, doctors, Gardai and food retailers.

Mayor Cubbard says the simple act of hanging a tricolour, club or county flag is a way for the public to say thank you to all these workers….