Galway Mayor calls for meeting between city council and Gardaí to address anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has called for a meeting between Galway City Council and the Gardaí to address anti-social behaviour in social housing.

Mayor Cubbard contacted Senior Housing Officials, the City Chief Executive and the Garda Chief Superintendent following a recent meeting of Galway East City Councillors.

That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers who attended the meeting.

Councillor Cheevers says anti-social behaviour is out of control in certain estates in the east of the city and he’s calling for stricter vetting procedures for tenants in receipt social houses.

Meanwhile, City East Councillor Noel Larkin is calling for a higher power to step-in to address anti-social behaviour.

It comes following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour in a number of estate across the Ballybane and Old Mervue areas.

Independent Councillor Larkin told Galway Talks that priority should be given to law-abiding citizens