Galway, Mayo, Roscommon region shows highest property price increase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway, Mayo, Roscommon region has shown the highest property price increase in the latest report at 15.6 per cent

CSO figures show nationally the average house price increased by 8.6 per cent in the year to November 2022.

In Dublin there was a 7 per cent increase in the price of property – however outside the capital, it’s gone up by 9.8 percent.

The region with the largest increase was in the west – which is Galway, Roscommon and Mayo – where houses increased in price by 15.6 per cent, followed by homes in the border region which went up by 11.7 per cent.

There was an increase noted by the Central Statistics Office of homes selling at market price – it went up by 7.3 percent in the year to November.

The most expensive Eircode was Blackrock in Dublin with a median price of 745,000 euro, compared with Ballyhaunis in Mayo which was the lowest, with an average of 125,000 euro.