Galway/Mayo Mental Health Service Helplink celebrates 10 years in existence today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway/Mayo based mental health service Helplink celebrates ten years in existence today.

Helplink Mental Health launched their mental health services on World Suicide Prevention Day 2012 and since that time, has expanded their 7 day a week and out-of-hours counselling services to support people of all ages; nationally and internationally. They also now offer in-person appointments in their Galway and Mayo offices.

Ruth McCourt is marketing and fundraising manager for Helplink.

She spoke to John Mulligan about the service and also spoke about their fundraiser COLDtober.

If you think you or someone you know could benefit from Helplink Mental Health services, check out their website www.helplink.ie.