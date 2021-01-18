Galway, Mayo and Roscommon only 3 counties to see increase in cases in last week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway, Mayo and Roscommon are the only three counties nationwide to record increases in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

The HSE has warned that while all other counties nationwide are seeing a decline in case numbers, the West is seeing a continued rise.

The 14 day incidence rate in Galway stands at 1095 per 100,000, 1635 in Mayo and 925 in Roscommon.

An analysis of the 7 day incidence rate has shown that cases are still on the rise in these areas.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health with HSE West told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the West region is still in a situation of growth which is extremely concerning….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….