Galway market traders call on city council to enhance Church Lane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway market traders are calling on Galway City Council to carry-out safety repairs to the area around St. Nicholas’ Church.

Representatives for the market traders say issues such as poor road surfaces, cracked paving and flooding have been causing problems within the market for some time.

Other concerns include street cleaning, access to electricity and loading and unloading facilities.

The group says it has voiced their safety concerns with the city council a number of occasions.

Market trader Dirk Flake says the traders feel they are being ignored