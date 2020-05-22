Galway Market to reopen this weekend with some restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Market will reopen this weekend for the first time since March.

It comes as the country has entered phase one of easing coronavirus restrictions.

The market will reopen on a phased basis and will implement restrictions for the public.

This Saturday will see the return of farming and food businesses – with other traders to follow in due course.

Strict safety protocols will be in place to protect the public and staff with extra space allocated for public access.

Meanwhile, stalls will be set up further apart to allow for social distancing.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..