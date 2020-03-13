Galway Market fishmonger to implement steps to combat the spread of Coronvirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well known Galway fishmonger is introducing a number of steps to combat the spread of Coronvirus.

In line with public recommendations, Gannet Fishmongers is implementing a number of steps to lower potential risk factors across its outlets.

The company, who will be operational at Galway Market this weekend, has sourced a ticket queuing system which will help manage queues at its busy fish counters.

The new ticketing system will help facilitate social distancing for shoppers.